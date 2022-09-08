Parkinson’s Third Thursday, an education and support group at Cross Keys Village–The Brethren Home Community which meets the third Thursday of each month, will discuss foot care at the Sept. 15 gathering, and living well at the Oct. 20 meeting. All are welcome.
The agenda for each meeting includes: 1-2 p.m., educational seminar; 2-2:15 p.m., break; and 2:15-3:15 p.m., peer support.
The Sept. 15 seminar will feature Dr. Wanna Jean Mary, DPM-MSHA from Hillside Foot & Ankle in Hanover, Pa. Mary will discuss the importance of foot care.
The Oct. 20 seminar will feature John Gabriel, executive advisor for the Orlando Magic. Gabriel is a graduate of Kutztown State Teachers College and will speak about living well with a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
There is no cost to participate in the group, and registration is not required. Its mission is to empower people with Parkinson’s, care partners, family, and friends by offering education on specific topics, followed by peer support.
The group meets in the Encore Room, located inside the Harmony Ridge Community Center, which is best accessed via the Village Drive entrances from U.S. Route 30 or state Route 94.
