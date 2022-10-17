Multi-state strategic communications and publication relations firm Orion Strategies announced its recent hire of Scot Andrew Pitzer as a senior manager for its Harrisburg office.
With offices in Pittsburgh, Ohio, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., Orion Strategies is cementing its operations in south-central Pennsylvania and the commonwealth, according to a release from the company.
As senior manager, Pitzer will be responsible for creating, leading and executing strategic communications and government relations campaigns.
“It is an honor to be joining this experienced and innovative team as the firm grows its presence here in Harrisburg,” said Pitzer. “Orion Strategies has a reputation of delivering measurable results in public relations and community outreach, and I look forward to continuing that tradition with our local, regional and national clients.”
Pitzer comes to Orion Strategies after 11 years with the Pennsylvania General Assembly, where he held various roles with the Senate Republican Caucus, including legislative and committee affairs, communications, research and constituent services. During his time at the Capitol, Pitzer formed bipartisan relationships with lawmakers and staff, as well as executive officials and government agencies, according to the release.
“We are pleased to welcome Scot to our team, given his knowledge of state government and his expertise in media,” said Curtis Wilkerson, Orion Strategies’ chief executive officer. “His experience in legislative affairs and communications will be a valuable asset to our firm as we continue to meet and exceed the needs of our clients.”
Previously, Pitzer was a newspaper reporter at the Gettysburg Times, where he was honored with several journalism awards in 2006. He continues to write for the newspaper as a freelance reporter. He served on the Gettysburg Borough Council 2014-2017 and held the spot of vice president during the final 24 months of his term.
A native of Biglerville, Pitzer holds a bachelor of arts degree in mass communications from Elizabethtown College.
