The Adams County Historical Society plans a wide array of events at its Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum during Labor Day weekend. The museum is located at 625 Biglerville Road, just north of Gettysburg Borough along Pa. Route 34.
Saturday, Sept. 2:
10 a.m. — Excavating the Jack Hopkins House at Gettysburg College with Ben Luley
John “Jack” Hopkins was an important member of the black community of Gettysburg in the 1800s. At the time of the Civil War, Jack was the janitor for Pennsylvania College (now Gettysburg College), and he lived with his family on campus in a custodial house located behind Pennsylvania Hall. Since 2021, the Department of Anthropology at Gettysburg College has been excavating the site of this house in order to better understand the diverse lives of people on campus and in the surrounding community in the nineteenth century. In this talk, Professor Benjamin Luley will present the findings from the past two excavations of the house as well as the excavations planned for this fall.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (every 10 minutes) — Fire Our Civil War Cannon
Have you ever fired a cannon? Now is your chance! You can take part in the firing of our reproduction 10-pounder Parrott rifle. Ticket holders will have the opportunity to join our trained cannon crew and pull the lanyard (rope) to fire a blank (black powder) round.The cannon will be fired once every 10 minutes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1 p.m. — Debris of Battle with Tim Smith
From canteens and belt buckles to bullets and artillery shells, authentic objects found in and around Gettysburg form the backbone of this hands-on program. Guests will have the opportunity to handle original Civil War artifacts and learn about the aftermath of the Battle of Gettysburg, including how area residents faced the dangers of gathering and selling these remarkable artifacts to early tourists.
2 p.m. — Gettysburg Rebels with Tom McMillan
Gettysburg Rebels is the gripping true story of five young men who grew up in Gettysburg, moved south to Virginia in the 1850s, joined the Confederate army — and returned “home” as foreign invaders for the great battle in July 1863. Drawing on rarely seen documents and family histories, as well as military service records and contemporary accounts, Tom McMillan delves into the backgrounds of Wesley Culp, Henry Wentz and the three Hoffman brothers in a riveting tale of Civil War drama and intrigue.
3 p.m. — Book Signing: Tom McMillan
Join author Tom McMillan for a book signing at the conclusion of his 2 p.m. program “Gettysburg Rebels.” Bring your own copy of Mr. McMillan’s to have signed or pick up a copy of “Gettysburg Rebels” in our gift shop.
Sunday, Sept. 3:
1 p.m. — John Burns: “The Hero of Gettysburg with Tim Smith
On July 1, 1863, John Burns left his Gettysburg home and joined in the fighting west of the town. He was wounded and captured but survived the battle to become one of the famous civilian warriors in American history. Join historian and author Timothy H. Smith as he relates the story of “The Hero of Gettysburg” during his free, public talk.
