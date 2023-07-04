United Way of Adams County has been awarded federal funds through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter national board program, according to a release issued by Molly Helmstetter, from New Hope Ministries.
United Way of Adams County has been chosen to receive approximately $20,000 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, according to the release.
The selection was made by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
The local board was charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. This board, coordinated through the United Way of Adams County, will determine how funds awarded to Adams County will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies, according to the release.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive federal funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice nondiscrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and 6) if they are a private volunteer organization, have a volunteer board.
“Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may request information and an application at efspadamspa@gmail.com, the release reads.
The deadline for applications to be received is 5 p.m. on July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.