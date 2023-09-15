The Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act, authored by Congressman John Joyce, M.D., (PA-13), passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in a bipartisan 222-190 vote.
The legislation, which will now go to the United States Senate, would prevent the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from issuing Clean Air Act (CAA) waivers for state policies seeking to ban or otherwise limit the sale of internal combustion engines, according to a release issued by Joyce’s office.
“The last thing my constituents want is another oppressive Biden Administration mandate that puts a radical environmental agenda and far-left special interests above their individual freedoms,” said Joyce. “There is nothing more quintessentially American than the freedom of the open road, and I’m grateful to my colleagues for supporting this important legislation protecting the freedom of all Americans to drive the vehicles of their choice.”
“All Americans should have the freedom to choose which vehicle makes the most sense for their particular circumstances and budgets,” said Congressman Gus Bilirakis, (R-FL12). “The EPA should not enable the Californian elite to impose their liberal ideology on others by setting a precedent that will restrict options for consumers throughout the country, including my constituents in Florida. Our bill preserves consumer choice and its passage should be expedited.”
“Americans should be able to make choices – and vehicle purchases – that work best for themselves and their families,” said Congressman Bob Latta, (R-OH5). “The state of California, however, has made it their mission to outright ban vehicles with internal combustion engines and force people to purchase more expensive electric vehicles. With today’s House passage of the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act, we are one step closer to preventing the EPA from granting California’s waiver request that would set a national standard of banning gas and diesel cars. This is a win for consumer choice, and I’m proud to have worked alongside Representatives Joyce, Bilirakis, and Obernolte on the Energy and Commerce Committee to advance this commonsense and necessary legislation.”
“In places like my rural California district where many people commute several hours to work every day, electric vehicles can be both unaffordable and impractical. These problems are compounded by a lack of charging infrastructure, with our state already suffering from a failure to produce sufficient electricity for our existing energy needs,” said Congressman Jay Obernolte, (R-CA23). “Mandating the purchase of electric vehicles will not only further increase the cost of living for my constituents, but will also damage our economy. We need a market-based approach that can enable competition and improve technology in the marketplace instead of more burdensome government control.”
In August 2022, the California Air Resources Board adopted its Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII) regulation that would prevent the sale of gas-powered cars, trucks, and SUVs by 2035, but cannot enforce plan without a waiver from the EPA. Currently, 17 states, including Pennsylvania, have adopted portions of California’s clear air regulations. These states represent over 40% of the American auto market, and any electric vehicle mandate implemented by these states would constitute a de facto ban on all gas-powered and hybrid vehicle sales in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.