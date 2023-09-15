The Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act, authored by Congressman John Joyce, M.D., (PA-13), passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in a bipartisan 222-190 vote.

The legislation, which will now go to the United States Senate, would prevent the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from issuing Clean Air Act (CAA) waivers for state policies seeking to ban or otherwise limit the sale of internal combustion engines, according to a release issued by Joyce’s office.

