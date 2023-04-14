Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 8 officials Wednesday announced road work projects anticipated this construction season in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.
According to the PennDOT release, Adams County will only see a few projects, with the bulk of the work elsewhere in the region.
Work this year includes replacing the Eberts Lane (T-854) bridge spanning Mill Creek in York County. This project, which is expected to begin today, also includes adding an additional span to the existing structure on nearby Route 1033 (Sherman Street) over Interstate 83 so Mill Creek can be shifted to allow Interstate 83 to be widened.
This $10.1 million project is part of a larger North York Widening initiative to improve safety and efficiency within the I-83 corridor from Exit 19 to Exit 22 in York County.
“Significant progress has been made in improving our transportation system in south central Pennsylvania,” Acting District 8 Executive Kevin Keefe said during a media event near the Exit 22 Interchange where work continues on the new ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83. “This critical initiative to modernize I-83 will benefit those who use live, work and do business in the region for years to come. Maintaining a safe, modern highway network is critical to the economic vitality and quality of life in the region. We understand investing in this valuable resource is an investment in our future.”
In 2023, PennDOT District 8 is expected to have 113 projects in construction status with an estimated contract value of $641 million. Overall highlights in the 2023 construction season in the region, including projects supported and accelerated by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL),include:
* Approximately 186 lane miles of paving
* Approximately 1,100 miles of sealcoating and crack sealing
* Approximately 55 bridges will be preserved, rehabilitated, or replaced.
Additionally, the district expects this year to bid approximately 87 projects, including 14 local projects, with an estimated contract value of $534.3 million. Some projects will not begin construction until 2024.
Notable ongoing projects this year include:
• Centerville Road interchange improvement project and widening from Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) to Route 462 (Columbia Avenue) in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, $36.4 million
• I-81 resurfacing from Route 581 to the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge in Hampden and East Pennsboro townships, Cumberland County, $24.5 million
• Route 22/322 resurfacing Greenwood, Howe, Watts, and Buffalo townships, Perry County, $23 million
• Route 15 resurfacing and safety improvement project from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County, $19.4 million
• Route 22 bridge replacement over Route 34 in Howe Township, Perry County, $11.2 million
• Route 22 and I-81 bridge preservations in the City of Harrisburg and Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, $9.8 million
• Route 30 multiple bridge project that includes the rehabilitation or replacement of bridges in Saint Thomas and Hamilton townships, Franklin County, $7 million
• I-83 resurfacing from Cameron Street in the City of Harrisburg, through Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, $4.9 million.
Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:
— I-83 widening and reconstruction from19th Street to 29th Street in the City of Harrisburg City, Swatara Township, and Paxtang Borough, Dauphin County, estimated cost, more than $100 million
— Route 462 Veteran Memorial Bridge rehabilitation between Columbia and Wrightsville boroughs in Lancaster and York counties, estimated cost, more than $100 million
— Route 222/Route 30 Interchange improvement and widening project in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, estimated cost, between $50 million and $100 million
— Route 322 (Paxton Street) and Chambers Hill Road intersection improvement project, Swatara Township, Dauphin County, estimated cost, more than $10 million
— Route 2012 (Laudermilch Road) Bridge replacement in Derry Township, Dauphin County, $10.6 million
— Route 72 (Ebenezer Road) bridge replacement in Union Township, Lebanon County, estimated cost, more than $5 million
— Route 34 and Cavalry Road intersection improvement project in North Middleton Township, Cumberland County, estimated cost, less than $5 million
— Route 97 (Baltimore Pike) resurfacing in Germany Township and Littlestown Borough, Adams County, estimated cost, less than $5 million
— Route 34 and Route 11 intersection improvement project, Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County, estimated cost, more than $1 million.
“As construction projects are under way in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and to take turns merging into the open lane,” the release reads.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
