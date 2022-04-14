The Gettysburg Children’s Choir will perform a concert for the Music Gettysburg series on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. at the United Lutheran Seminary Chapel, 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg.
The concert, entitled “Coming Out of the Dark,” will feature the Gettysburg Children’s Choir and Chamber Chorale, directed by Brent Talbot, and Audeamus, an advanced upper-voice ensemble at the Sunderman Conservatory, directed by Robert Natter. The choirs will be accompanied by pianist Julie Reaver, according to a Music Gettysburg release. The concert is free and open to all, and while anyone is welcome to wear a mask, it is no longer required of members of the audience.
The Gettysburg Children’s Choir provides access to a choral program of the highest quality for young people in grades three through 12 from all cultural and economic backgrounds. The organization serves as a model for diverse and quality choral literature and vocal training. Students achieve a level of artistic excellence necessary to perform at various regional and national settings, according to the release. For information about how to join, visit www.gettysburgcc.org/ join. You may follow the choir on Facebook @ GettysburgChildrensChoir.
Brent C. Talbot is associate professor and coordinator of music education at the Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College where he teaches various courses in music education and supervises student teaching. Prior to joining the conservatory, he served on the faculty at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. An active choral clinician, he has conducted numerous county and district honor choirs as well as directed groups at the Interlochen Center for the Arts and the Chautauqua Institute. Talbot is an active member of ACDA and serves in leadership roles within the MayDay Group, NAfME, and PMEA, according to the release. For more information visit www.brentctalbot.com.
Robert Natter is associate professor of music and director of choral activities at Gettysburg College, where he has taught since 1998. He conducts the Gettysburg College Choir, Concert Choir, Audeamus (upper-voice choir), and Camerata (vocal chamber music), and teaches conducting. Natter has a research focus in music technology, having written a computer program called ChoralWorks (https://choralworks.sites.gettysburg.edu) that helps singers learn music, according to the release. He also serves on the executive board for the Eastern Region of the American Choral Directors Association. Natter earned B.A. and M.A. degrees in music from the University of California at Santa Cruz, and a D.M.A. in choral conducting from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.
Julie Reaver grew up in Gettysburg where she studied piano with Barbara Braband. Her first accompanying experience came when she was asked to accompany her elementary school chorus at Eisenhower Elementary School. After graduating from Gettysburg Area High School, she continued her music education at Duquesne University where she received an undergraduate degree in music therapy. While at Duquesne, Julie accompanied the Duquesne University Chamber Singers and many vocal auditions and instrumental engagements. She later earned a master’s degree in creative arts therapy from Hahnemann University. She has practiced music therapy with all ages, from early childhood intervention programs to adults in psychiatric and long-term care. During this time, she began her studies on the organ and has since accompanied choirs in many churches including St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fayetteville, N.C., Gettysburg United Methodist Church, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield, according to the release. She currently serves as organist and choir accompanist for St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. When she isn’t playing piano or organ, she provides music therapy four days a week at South Mountain Restoration Center.
Music Gettysburg, which is presenting the event, is a premier concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region. For more information about this and other concerts in the Music Gettysburg schedule, please call 717-339-1334 or visit the Music Gettysburg website, www.musicgettysburg.org or email to info@musicgettysburg.org.
