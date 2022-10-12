Adams County
Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County Fall Walking Party is Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Cross Keys Park, 785 Berlin Road, New Oxford, 1-3 p.m. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
————
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
————
Fishing Spinners For Trout, a seminar by Frank Nale sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7-8 p.m. at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. For more information, contact Dave Swope at swopeda@hotmail.com.
————
HGAC’s final Architectural Warehouse Day for the year is Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road (state Route 116), Gettysburg. Ever-changing inventory of antiques and collectables for restoration activities, also end-of-year sale prices. After Oct. 15, the warehouse will accept donations by appointment. Shoppers seeking a particular item can schedule an appointment. Email request to histgettyac@aol.com or call 717- 334-5185 and leave a voicemail with name and number. An HGAC member will return the call.
Barlow
Barlow Volunteer Fire Company, 2005 Taneytown Road, will hold a drive-thru Pit Beef or Pulled Pork Platter fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 12 noon until sold out. Platters, which are $10, include a large sandwich, bag of chips, soda or water. Purchase of a sandwich only for $8.
Bendersville
Girlfriends will meet at the Elkhorn Restaurant on Tuesday Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Hunterstown Diner. New members welcome.
————
Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar and Cookie Caper on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Plenty of free parking.
Fairfield
Fall and winter clothing giveaway, Oct. 22, for families in the Fairfield community at Liberty Worship Center, 29 Carrolls Tract Road. Drop off of clean gently worn fall/winter clothing donations, 8-11 a.m.; free shopping, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clothing needed for all sizes from infants to adults including maternity. Sort clothing by size and gender, and label. No shoes.
————
Fairfield Area Historical Society presents “Fairfield is Burning,” a story of two fires that define the town’s history, on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Village Hall, 108 W. Main St. All welcome. Light refreshments.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Friday Special is 6-ounce flat iron steak, three breaded shrimp, baked potato, salad, roll, and dessert. Menu is also available. Kitchen open 5-7:30 p.m.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
————
The Sunderman Conservatory of Music will present A Night on Broadway at the Majestic Theater Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m. This performance features Sunderman Conservatory vocalists along with Scott Crowne on piano presenting songs from famous Broadway shows. Tickets, which are $5 for adults and free for children 18 and under and those with a Gettysburg College ID, are available at www.gettysburgmajestic.org, 717-337-8200, or at the door.
————
St. James Lutheran Church will host a benefit concert, An Evening of Spiritual and Sacred Songs to Warm the Heart, Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. Jesse Holt, lyric tenor, will be the featured vocalist with David Chapman as accompanist. Suzanne Hubbard, classically-trained pianist, will play a selection of music. Donations will be accepted to benefit Adams County Literacy Council and SCCAP.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 12 noon at Friendly’s, Steinwehr Avenue.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 12 noon at Perkin’s Family Restaurant, York Road.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo Sunday, Oct. 23. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive and guaranteed jackpots, 20 regular games, and small games of chance. Limited food menu. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for more information.
New Oxford
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert, $10, take out only, will be Sunday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, behind Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Thrift Shop will be open during dinner with everything half price.
Elsewhere
The Franklin County Historical Society will meet Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. at Grove Family Library, Chambersburg. Pastor Andy Hart will present “The Puritan and Calvinist Influences on John Brown.” The event is free and open to the public.
————
Codorus Trail of Treats is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, 6:30-9 p.m. at Codorus State Park, pool entrance, $15 per car. Tickets required, www.friendsofcodorus.org. Print tickets for faster admission. No exchanges or refunds. Limited supply. The event features family friendly trick or treating with over 100 display sites; food vendors, disc jockey and CSP Nature Tent, sponsored by Friends of Codorus State Park; contact, codorustreats@gmail.com.
————
St. Vincent’s Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, plans it annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the school gymnasium. A few vendor tables still available. For more information, call 717-632-2488.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.