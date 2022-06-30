Highmark Wholecare, formerly Gateway Health, recently contributed $40,000 to support food assistance resources and build staffing capacity at the Adams County Farmers Market, according to Reza Djalal, market manager/program director.
Funds will be used to support the market’s food assistance programs, such as SNAP “Double Dollars,” and will help develop the Adams County Farmers Market’s currently part-time positions into full time.
Highmark Wholecare, a leading managed care organization that cares for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest, offers Medicaid and Medicare health plans throughout Pennsylvania.
Funding for the Adams County Farmers Market’s food assistance resources will increase access to fresh, locally grown food for lower income shoppers, according to Djalal.
“Bolstering access to fresh foods is especially critical in light of the current economic challenges that many Adams County residents are facing,” said Djalal. “We really appreciate that Highmark Wholecare recognized the importance of our work and wanted to support us.”
In 2021, SNAP redemption at the Adams County Farmers Market increased by more than 120%, and redemption in 2022 is on track to exceed that amount.
Highmark Wholecare coordinates with a wide range of community partners to help address members’ social determinants of health (SDoH) needs. Social determinants of health are the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age. Up to 80% of a person’s health is determined by these factors, which can include lack of access to quality food, housing, education, jobs and transportation.
“We pride ourselves on being a community-based health plan, supporting not only our members, but organizations within the communities we serve that provide the types of resources and assistance that our members need,” said Ellen Duffield, president and and chief executive officer of Highmark Wholecare. “We are proud to help local nonprofits and businesses like Adams County Farmers Market provide for people in need so they can live healthier lives.”
Increasing access to fresh and affordable farm products has been shown to have a positive impact on community health and wellness. According to an Adams County Farmers Market survey, 94% of shoppers using SNAP and other food assistance benefits said that using their benefits at the Adams County Farmers Market helped them “eat healthier,” while 91% said they were able to “purchase a greater amount of fruits and vegetables,” according to Djalal.
For more information visit the market’s website at acfarmersmarkets.org. More information about Highmark Wholecare’s healthcare services can be found at highmarkwholecare.com.
“This outstanding support from Highmark Wholecare will definitely help us serve more Adams County residents,” said Djalal. “I hope everyone feels empowered to shop at the farmers market regardless of their means to pay.”
