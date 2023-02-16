To welcome Adams County residents back to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation invite them to a special Adams County Day on Presidents Day.
Adams County residents can enjoy free admission to the Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience at the Museum & Visitor Center with additional related offerings on Monday, Feb. 20, according to a Gettysburg Foundation release.
Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center is offering county residents free admission to the film, Cyclorama and museum experience.
Guests will start with the film presentation of A New Birth of Freedom, immediately followed by the sound and light show of the spectacular 377-foot historic Gettysburg Cyclorama painting of Pickett’s Charge, completed in 1884. Guests can then explore the 12-gallery Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War, including the new temporary exhibit, A Rough Coarse Life: The World of the Civil War Soldier, in the Gilder Lehrman Special Exhibits Gallery, at leisure throughout the day.
These exclusive resources and experiences introduce guests to the Battle of Gettysburg; provide insights into the history and the opportunity to journey back to the events of the American Civil War through unique artifacts and interactive exhibits; and open a window into the lives, experiences and memories of soldiers who struggled, suffered and survived a century and a half ago. Through the new temporary exhibit that complements the Museum galleries, guests can more deeply explore the experiences of soldiers on both sides during and after the war.
“Our community is important to us, and we are glad to invite Adams County residents back to experience history at the Museum & Visitor Center on Presidents Day,” said Gettysburg Foundation President and CEO Wayne E. Motts. “The Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience now includes the new exhibit, where residents and guests can find Adams County related artifacts. Some items in this special exhibit were never-before-seen on display prior to its opening last summer. Adams County residents are welcome to explore and enjoy these experiences so close to home.”
Adams County guests to the Museum & Visitor Center on Feb. 20 will find special Adams County treasures and highlights throughout the day:
• Among the numerous rare artifacts on display in the Museum, unique artifacts directly related to Adams County will be spotlighted for Adams County residents to see and learn more about the stories and lessons of Gettysburg and Adams County, Pennsylvania.
• Adams County adult complimentary ticket holders on Feb. 20 have the opportunity to enter into a drawing to win a Battlefield Car Tour, a personalized two-hour experience (for up to six visitors) with a Licensed Battlefield Guide. The winner will be drawn on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and notified shortly thereafter. Adult ticket holders will receive details of the offer upon entering the drawing.
• See the iconic Lincoln sculpture situated in front of the building. The Lincoln sculpture continues to welcome millions of Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center visitors. Created by sculptor Ivan Schwartz, the Lincoln sculpture provides visitors with a unique photo opportunity and reminds us of the importance of preserving our democracy.
• Learn more about our 34th President Dwight D. Eisenhower, with the Eisenhower Exhibit Spotlight, made possible thanks to the generosity of the Pritzker Military Foundation on behalf of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. Inspired by the life and career of General and President Eisenhower, the Exhibit Spotlight introduces you to Eisenhower’s Gettysburg farm—Eisenhower National Historic Site. The spotlight explores the history of Eisenhower’s life as a Soldier, General, President and Citizen, as well as a nod to Eisenhower’s leadership. The spotlight features historical information and photos, several artifacts and a panel including a historical photo background of Eisenhower on the Gettysburg battlefield that provides visitors with a unique photo opportunity. The introductory exhibit opened in April 2021.
• View the Culp’s Hill Diorama in the Group Lobby. The diorama introduces guests to the Culp’s Hill area of the battlefield, which was rehabilitated in 2021 thanks to the vision, generosity and support of Gettysburg native, longtime Friend of Gettysburg and Gettysburg Foundation Board of Directors member Cliff Bream.
• The Gettysburg Museum Book Store features books written by Adams County authors and numerous Civil War and Gettysburg books for all ages, souvenirs, gifts and merchandise found in-store and online.
• The Battlegrounds Café & Grille will have an Adams County lunch special, feature an Apple Adams CounTEA and offer their daily local favorite, an Adams County apple dumpling.
“We encourage Adams County residents also to visit Eisenhower National Historic Site and enjoy a self-guided tour of the grounds of the only property President Dwight and First Lady Mamie owned. A self-guided tour of the grounds includes the charming home’s exterior, gardens, teahouse, skeet range, putting green and Angus cattle barns. Tours of the home are currently closed until spring, and the grounds are open daily sunrise to sunset. Stop by the Information Desk inside the Museum & Visitor Center to learn more about visiting the historic site from a ranger. The Eisenhowers gifted this Adams County treasure to the National Park Service for everyone to enjoy,” said Motts.
Located at 1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center is currently open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., with the last Film and Cyclorama show beginning at 3 p.m. Local visitors should be prepared to present proof of Adams County residence, e.g., a driver’s license, at the Ticket Counter inside the Museum & Visitor Center to obtain their free admission tickets.
