choral

The Gettysburg Choral Society, under the direction of John McKay, will open its season at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg, on Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m. (Submitted Photo)

The Gettysburg Choral Society Inc. is preparing to present it spring and summer series of patriotic concerts, “Let Freedom Ring.”

Featuring some of America’s favorite songs, the program will highlight a popular musical rendition of “The Gettysburg Address,” according to a release from the choral society. There will also be a special recognition of veterans.

