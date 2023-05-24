The Gettysburg Choral Society Inc. is preparing to present it spring and summer series of patriotic concerts, “Let Freedom Ring.”
Featuring some of America’s favorite songs, the program will highlight a popular musical rendition of “The Gettysburg Address,” according to a release from the choral society. There will also be a special recognition of veterans.
The chorus will be joined by Gettysburg’s own Flute Flock, directed by Georgia Hollabaugh.
The choral society, under the direction of John McKay, will present the first of three concerts at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg on Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m.
On Friday, June 30, the chorus will perform at the First United Methodist Church of Hanover, 200 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., at 8 p.m. On Monday, July 3, at 8 p.m., the chorus will present its final concert of the season at The Church of the Abiding Presence on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, located on Seminary Ridge, in Gettysburg.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Tax deductible contributions will be accepted to help defray expenses. For more information, visit gettysburgchoralsociety.org.
