More than 40 vendors are to offer wares ranging from craft items to seasonal produce Saturday, Dec. 3, during A Pop-up Holiday Market hosted by the Adams County Farmers Market and Waldo’s & Co.
In conjunction with the Gettysburg Christmas Festival, the event is to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 108 N. Stratton St. in Gettysburg, where the Adams County Farmers Market takes place during the regular season.
Products are to include “hand-thrown ceramics, textile arts, woodcrafts, screen-printed designs, and many other items that would make for perfect holiday gifts. Farmers who regularly participate at the Adams County Farmers Market will also be present at the event with loads of seasonal produce, gift baskets, and more,” according to a market release.
As two local nonprofit organizations, Waldo’s and the Farmers Market are “a perfect partnership to bring this special event to life,” according to the release.
“The talented creators from Waldo’s bring really unique artwork to display, and the farmers market vendors bring delicious, seasonal treats. Together, the two groups make for an outstanding event that we are really proud of and shoppers really love,” Market Manager Reza Djalal said.
Original art and holiday treats make a great combination for shoppers.
“Choosing local art for holiday gifts supports the dreams and hard work of makers in the community,” said Rebecca Muller, Waldo’s board member and event coordinator.
Part of the mission of Waldo’s & Co is to foster the success of low-income artists in the community, and this event helps achieve that goal by providing an affordable venue for artists to showcase their talent while building brand awareness and making sales.
The Adams County Farmers Market will be moving to Gettysburg Recreation Park off Long Lane starting in 2023, making A Pop-up Holiday Market the last scheduled open-air event to take place at the Stratton Street location.
“We’re excited to work with Waldo’s to make use of this space one more time. There’s going to be a whole lot of festivity,” Djalal said.
A Pop-up Holiday Market is part of Main Street Gettysburg’s larger A Gettysburg Christmas Festival event, which will feature a variety of programs and activities throughout the weekend.
