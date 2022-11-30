Farmers Market

A Pop-up Holiday Market, hosted by the Adams County Farmers Market and Waldo’s & Co., is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 108 N. Stratton St., in conjunction with the Gettysburg Christmas Festival. Shown is a previous year’s holiday market at the site. (Submitted Photo)

More than 40 vendors are to offer wares ranging from craft items to seasonal produce Saturday, Dec. 3, during A Pop-up Holiday Market hosted by the Adams County Farmers Market and Waldo’s & Co.

In conjunction with the Gettysburg Christmas Festival, the event is to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 108 N. Stratton St. in Gettysburg, where the Adams County Farmers Market takes place during the regular season.

 

