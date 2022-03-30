A Youth Sports League Donation Giveaway of $50,000 will be donated to local sports leagues and teams by Rutters Children’s Charities, according to a Rutter’s release.
The charity will select 100 youth sports leagues and teams to receive $500 each for use towards uniforms, equipment, travel expenses, and other needs, according to the release.
The donation giveaway is open through April 21, according to the release.
Qualifying applicants should visit Rutters.com/community to complete the entry form. To qualify, the league or team must be of high school age or younger, and a 501c3 organization. At the conclusion of the submission period, Rutter’s will review applications, selecting a total of 100 winners. Winners will be contacted by May 13, according to the release.
“We’re excited to help encourage kids and young adults, to go out and be active this year through sports,” said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “After a couple difficult years, due to the pandemic, we thought this would be a great way to support our local community and youth sports teams. We can’t wait to see the results!”
Rutter’s holds several fundraising events and programs throughout the year as a way for employees, suppliers, and customers to participate in charitable giving in their communities. Annual fundraising events include: Rutter’s Children’s Charities Golf Outing, Vote With Your Dollars, Rutter’s charity cannister program, and Secret Santa program, according to the release. These fundraising dollars, along with Rutter’s corporate charitable contributions, are used to help local charities with specific needs or projects throughout the year.
For more information on Rutter’s Sports League Giveaway and other Rutter’s community-based programs, please visit www.rutters.com/community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.