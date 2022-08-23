Adams County
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
The Adams County Community Foundation Fund for the Environment seeks to make environmental stewardship a shared community value. The fund makes grants that support environmental education, local environmental projects and programs that educate the community about environmental issues. Next grant deadline is Sept. 1. More information at AdamsCountyCF.org.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 5 p.m., note time change, at the Harbaugh~Thomas Library for an annual picnic featuring a silent auction. Members are asked to donate items to support this project which benefits the scholarship fund, and are encouraged to bring a friend, spouse or prospective new member, as well as a dish to share, and their own place setting. The club will provide fried chicken and beverages. For more information, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
Bonneauville
The Knights of Bonneauville will hold a Nite at the Races on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Richard Weaver Parish Center, 22 E. Hanover St. It will include a roast beef dinner, dessert, beverages, snacks, small games of chance, for $10. For more information, call Mike at 717-334-2069 or 717-476-8205. Only 100 tickets available.
Gettysburg
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 12 p.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road. Experienced and/or novice players are welcome.
Family Night in the Park, sponsored by area community churches, is Friday Aug. 26, 4-7 p.m., at the Gettysburg Rec Park with live and recorded music, free food, vendors, classic cars and Vettes, motorcycles and fire trucks, plus activities for children along with games and a skateboard demo and show. Angel Perez, chaplain at Gettysburg Adult Correctional Complex, will offer a message, and other resources will be provided by area churches and faith-based human services agencies.
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser Oct. 8 at the Adams County Farmers Market. Cost is $12; includes half chicken, baked potato, applesauce and a dinner roll. To order, call Linda at 717-398-7119, Cindy at 717-487-9131 or Donna at 570-971-7877. Pre-sale pickup 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deadline for orders is Sept. 26.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Spouses, classmates, and guests are welcome.
Trinity UCC, 60 E. High St., will host a five-session Dementia Training Program on Saturdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 1, 22, 29, and Nov. 12, 9-11:30 a.m. This free program, offered by Care Partner Connections, focuses on providing techniques and tips for family caregivers, but is for anyone who supports and cares for someone with dementia. To register, call 717-334-7266 weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free parking in adjacent lot.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Crab Feed Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 6-9 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Along with steamed crabs, there will be fried chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, a meat and cheese appetizer, with assorted beverages included with ticket purchase, which is $60 and available until Sept. 8. No take outs. Small games of chance will be available during the feed at an additional cost. For ticket purchase and more information, call 717-778-5377 or 717-334-5151.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company will host bingo on Sunday Aug. 28. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Regular games and small games of chance. Limited food available. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for more information.
Littlestown
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 63rd class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover. Gather at 11 a.m. All classmates and former classmates are invited to attend. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for information.
