For the 16th straight summer, WellSpan and local libraries across South Central Pennsylvania are launching an interactive outdoor scavenger hunt designed to exercise the body and mind known as the Get Outdoors (GO!) program, according to a WellSpan release.

This year’s theme is “All Together Now,” emphasizing the importance of connecting with one another and nature for optimal well-being. The program kicks off today in six counties including Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York. New this year, participants will find QR codes at each scavenger hunt location that link to a mental wellness tip which can be completed right in the moment.

