University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have discovered a way to identify pregnant women at risk of preeclampsia, a serious disorder characterized by high blood pressure and kidney dysfunction which can result in premature delivery, seizures and even death, according to a UVA Health release.

Complications from the condition are the second-leading cause of maternal death around the world.

