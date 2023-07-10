Five chases led to charges during the recent holiday.
After an alleged pursuit of several miles, sometimes “in excess of 100 mph,” an Emmitsburg man was arrested after he “laid the motorcycle down” on a lawn near Littlestown, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
“The novice driver was no match for the wet freshly mowed grass,” according to state police.
A dozen charges, two of them felonies, were filed against Sean Mazaleski, 20, according to a magisterial docket.
About 9:13 p.m. July 3, a PSP trooper saw a motorcycle heading south on U.S. Route 15 “at an extremely high rate of speed,” according to police.
PSP Trooper Jared Dounouk said he saw a motorcycle exit southward onto Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97), according to the affidavit of probable cause he filed Tuesday.
When the motorcycle stopped behind a vehicle at a red light, Dounouk allegedly saw its license plate “was tucked up into the bike” in a way that “made it impossible to read,” according to the affidavit.
Allegedly, “the motorcycle then utilized the shoulder of the road to pass the stopped vehicle,” after which Dounouk initiated a traffic stop “using my overhead lights and sirens,” according to the affidavit.
Mazaleski allegedly continued south on Baltimore Pike “for approximately 7 miles at speeds in excess of 100 mph in a posted 45 mph zone,” during which time he allegedly “failed to use turn signals while changing lanes, passed vehicles in the opposite lane of travel as well as on the right shoulder,” according to the affidavit.
“Based on the operator’s actions,” pursuing troopers “could immediately tell the operator was a novice driver at best,” according to state police.
After about 6.5 miles, Dounouk terminated the pursuit, according to the affidavit. The decision was made “due to increased traffic and the safety of other motorists,” said police.
Dounouk then saw “the motorcycle turn into a development at a slow rate of speed,” according to the affidavit.
“Troopers are extremely well versed and aware of all roads in their jurisdiction,” so Dounouk “knew the area had many dead ends which would make it difficult for the motorcycle to further elude” him, police said.
As Dounouk tried to draw near, Mazaleski allegedly “used his hand to wave me by as he did not know it was a marked patrol vehicle,” at which point the trooper reactivated his emergency lights and sirens and the pursuit resumed, according to the affidavit.
Allegedly, “the operator drove the motorcycle onto the sidewalk and then traveled into the yard of a residence,” behind which he allegedly “laid the motorcycle down and traversed approximately 20 feet on foot and then stopped and put his hands in the air” before being taken into custody without incident, according to the affidavit.
“PSP pursued while attempting to avoid any damage to the well manicured yards,” police said.
Mazaleski was charged with two felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer as well as one summary count each of exceeding the speed limit, careless driving, failing to keep right, disregarding a traffic lane, reckless driving, failing to use a turn signal, obscuring a license plate, not registering a non-Pennsylvania vehicle, improper passing, and disobeying a red signal, according to the docket.
Dead man’s bike
An arrest warrant was requested for a man riding a motorcycle allegedly registered to a deceased “former member of the Pagan Motorcycle club,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by PSP Trooper Brandon Black.
Bradley Redding, 51, of Fairfield, was charged with a felony count of fleeing police, a misdemeanor count of flight to avoid apprehension, and six summary traffic violations, according to a magisterial docket.
About 7:34 p.m. July 4, Black was on Red Bridge Road in Straban Township when he saw a motorcycle ahead “at an extremely high rate of speed,” according to the affidavit.
A pursuit that eventually reached 110 mph allegedly began after the driver turned left onto Woodside Road, according to the affidavit.
On Old Harrisburg Road, Black attempted to block the motorcycle in, but it allegedly “pulled behind me and across a section of grass,” during which time the driver “looked back at me and I got a clear look at his face from a short distance away,” according to the affidavit.
Black recognized the driver as someone he had stopped previously while allegedly driving a motorcycle registered to the same deceased person, and also knew “Redding to be a member of the Pagan” group, according to the affidavit.
Because Black had allegedly “identified the driver, and the imminent entry into the Borough of Gettysburg, the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons, according to the affidavit.
Trooper injured
A PSP trooper was injured during a “lengthy struggle” that followed after a pursuit on U.S. Route 15, according to another affidavit filed by Black.
About 9:32 p.m. July 3, PSP Gettysburg received a report of a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in a Sheetz store parking lot on Baltimore Pike near U.S. Route 15, according to the affidavit.
The vehicle had left the lot and headed south on Route 15, where troopers initiated a traffic stop and approached on foot, at which point the vehicle allegedly fled until Trooper Brock McCulloch was able to get in front of the vehicle and conduct an “induced stop,” according to the affidavit.
Inside the vehicle, Troopers McCulloch and Dounouk allegedly entered into “a lengthy struggle” prior to the driver’s arrest, resulting in injury to McCulloch, according to the affidavit.
The odor of marijuana and an open beer can were allegedly found in the vehicle of Derick McDonald, 48, of Ruther Glen, Va., according to the affidavit.
He was charged with two felony counts of DUI and a felony count of fleeing police as well as one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and driving with alcohol in his system after three prior DUI offenses, according to a magisterial docket.
He was held at Adams County Prison after he was unable to post $25,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
120 mph alleged
A Miami, Fla., man was arrested after a pursuit reached 120 mph on U.S. Route 15, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by PSP Trooper Justin McDonnell.
The pursuit began about 10:15 p.m. July 4 at Latimore Valley Road and ended approximately 5.5 miles to the north in Carroll Township, York County, according to the affidavit.
Ricardo Tena Valera, 39, was arrested without incident, according to the affidavit.
He was charged with a felony count of fleeing police and five summary traffic violations, according to a magisterial docket.
He was held at Adams County Prison after he was unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
Vehicle spun out
Another pursuit reached 100 mph on Bollinger Road before a Littlestown man was arrested, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by PSP Trooper Logan Howell.
While Howell and Trooper Ryan German were on patrol near Hanover Pike about 12:53 a.m. July 3, radar indicated a sedan was travelling at more than 70 mph in a 40-mph zone, according to the affidavit.
“We pursued the vehicle for several miles,” allegedly at “a high rate of speed while the vehicle used both lanes of travel to negotiate curves,” according to the affidavit.
As the driver attempted to turn onto Baltimore Pike, Howell “conducted a PIT maneuver which was successful at disabling the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Brennen Garber, 20, was charged with a felony count of fleeing police, a misdemeanor count of DUI, and four summary traffic offenses, according to a magisterial docket.
He was held at Adams County Prison unable to post bail, according to the docket.
