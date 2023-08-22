The USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans will meet Saturday, Sept. 9, at Ski Liberty 78 Country Club Trail Fairfield. The meeting begins with lunch at 11 a.m., with a business meeting following.
Anyone who is a Navy veteran and qualified on a submarine, is invited.
The Tri-State Base of West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvanian, meets every month, rotating among the states.
The group engages in community projects, and participates in veteran’s projects, parades, and similar events.
Spouses and friends are welcome to attend the meetings with the veterans.
There is also an auxiliary to support the members with projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.