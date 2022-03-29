The Gettysburg Foundation announced its hours for the spring, summer and fall seasons at its new interactive children’s history museum, Children of Gettysburg 1863.
Beginning Friday, April 1, Children of Gettysburg 1863, 451 Baltimore St., will open daily, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., according to the release.
The children’s history museum experience will offer adventures every 30 minutes with the last daily ticket time of 6:30 p.m., according to the release. Visit GettysburgFoundation.org or call 877-874-2478 to check operating hours and weather, emergency or early closures.
Children of Gettysburg 1863’s spring through fall hours will be in effect through Sunday, Nov. 20.
On Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3,visitors to the new interactive adventure for young historians can interact with living historians of the Officers for the Union and Ladies for the Union at an encampment in the side yard of Children of Gettysburg 1863, located at 451 Baltimore St., Gettysburg.
Guests will learn about Civil War officers who commanded and fought in the Battle of Gettysburg, featuring first-person impressions by the Officers for the Union, according to the release.
The Ladies for the Union will gather in a “ladies salon” setting, demonstrating unique home craft skills of the era, such as bobbin lace, hand sewing and making band boxes, according to the release. A display of home remedies and medical practices of the era and children’s toys will be on display. The women will discuss the importance of the home front during the Civil War, support and aid for the soldiers and the effect the war had on families and communities.
Visitors to Gettysburg are invited to join us for a special feature Saturday, April 2, with a talk presented by candlelight at 8 p.m. in the officers for the Union’s encampment in the side yard.
The officers encourage audience questions and will discuss their role before, during and after the Battle of Gettysburg. Living historians will provide details about military life and elements of the personal life of the officer they portray.
The living history presentations in the side yard of Children of Gettysburg 1863 are free and open to the public.
“The spring is an excellent time to visit Children of Gettysburg 1863, with various events and living history programs planned throughout the spring, summer and fall seasons,” said Bethany Yingling, manager of Children of Gettysburg 1863. “We are pleased to offer our young guests and their families the opportunity to visit, learn history and experience Gettysburg’s most family-friendly interactive children’s history museum.”
Ticket holders to Children of Gettysburg 1863 have the opportunity to experience hands-on history through the stories of the children, teens and young adults who lived here during and after the battle
Designed for families and children in kindergarten through fifth grade, the interactive adventure takes families on a journey through galleries such as Growing Up in Gettysburg, The Soldiers are Coming, Surviving the Battle and Remembering Gettysburg. The interactive exhibits and experiences provide a history-based setting for creativity, discovery and learning.
Visit GettysburgFoundation.org or call 877-874-2478 for information and tickets for Children of Gettysburg 1863 and the experiences, exhibits, tours and events offered by the Gettysburg Foundation.
