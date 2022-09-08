Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, Hunterstown, will celebrate the return and refurbishment of its Weaver Company pump organ, circa 1880, on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the 10 a.m. worship service, according to a release from the church.
The antique pump organ was acquired through Margaret E.B.W. Taughinbaugh’s will in 1951. She donated it to the church in memory of her sister, Ida G. Brinkerhoff “and all other persons in Great Conewago Cemetery,” according to the release. Both women were longtime members of the church and are buried in the Great Conewago Church Cemetery.
At Taughinbaugh’s request, the organ is to be played yearly with a “silver collection” offering to be taken for the benefit of the cemetery.
Barbara Rode, church pianist, will play hymn selections on the organ during the Sunday service and Great Conewago Church Cemetery Board of Trustees members David Shupe, treasurer, and Scott Christopher, trustee, will serve as ushers for the cemetery “silver collection” offering.
After the worship service, all are invited to enjoy a pot-luck luncheon next door in the church fellowship hall, according to the release.
After 70 years of ownership by the church it was necessary to have the bellows repaired to bring the organ back to its maximum sound. Richard Betlyon, of Betylon’s Piano Tuning and Repair, made the necessary repairs while maintaining the organ in its “historically original state,” according to the release.
According to the release: “The Weaver Organ Factory was established by J. Oliver Weaver in 1870 and operated in York, Pa., producing 4,000 organs per year in 1902 and 5,000 per year in 1908. Later it expanded to become the Weaver Organ and Piano Company producing some of the finest organs and pianos that were shipped worldwide. In 1916 organ production ceased as the public interest waned and pianos were the more popular choice. The company changed its name to the Weaver Piano Company and continued to manufacture some of the finest piano lines of the times including player pianos, upright pianos and spinets. During World War II the company developed a ‘plastic plywood plate piano’ to reduce the metal content of their pianos. They were so lightweight that it made them very mobile. This Weaver Field Type piano was purchased and used by the Army, Navy, Red Cross, USO, field hospitals, camps, hospital ships and others around the world because of its tone and transportable 39 pounds in weight. The Weaver Piano Company closed in 1959 as world markets and imports expanded.”
Great Conewago Presbyterian Church is located at 174 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg, in the village of Hunterstown.
