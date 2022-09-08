organ

Great Conewago Presbyterian Church will celebrate the refurbishment of its Weaver Company pump organ on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the 10 a.m. worship service. Richard Betlyon, of Betylon’s Piano Tuning and Repair, made the necessary repairs while maintaining the organ in its original state. (Submitted Photo)

Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, Hunterstown, will celebrate the return and refurbishment of its Weaver Company pump organ, circa 1880, on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the 10 a.m. worship service, according to a release from the church.

The antique pump organ was acquired through Margaret E.B.W. Taughinbaugh’s will in 1951. She donated it to the church in memory of her sister, Ida G. Brinkerhoff “and all other persons in Great Conewago Cemetery,” according to the release. Both women were longtime members of the church and are buried in the Great Conewago Church Cemetery.

