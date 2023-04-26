A complaint of masked people trying to enter a building led to two arrests early Tuesday in Gettysburg.
Ryan Shifflett, 24, of Hanover, and Nicholas Karacoulakis, 22, of Fayetteville, were charged with theft and other offenses and held at Adams County Prison after each was unable to post cash bail of $10,000, according to magisterial dockets.
About 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Harold Court, where “suspects reported to be dressed in hoodies and masks were reportedly trying to enter a building,” according to a release issued by Gettysburg Borough Police Chief Roberty Glenny Tuesday morning. Harold Court is an apartment building along Strickhouser Alley between North Stratton and Carlisle streets.
While searching the area, police allegedly saw “one of the suspects fleeing on foot across Carlisle Street,” according to the release.
Police then heard from Gettysburg College Campus Safety personnel that “they observed similarly dressed suspects entering a vehicle on their property on video and were checking the area,” according to the release.
Approximately 3:30 p.m., officers “were notified that the suspects had been seen in the area again between houses near Delap Alley,” and found them allegedly “hiding between houses on Mummasburg” Street, according to the release.
The suspects were allegedly “in possession of property that was determined to be stolen from vehicles,” according to the release.
Any potential witnesses or victims are asked to contact police at 717-334-8101.
Borough Patrol Officer First Class Shannon Hilliard and Officer Eric Wenrich found and searched the suspects, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Hilliard.
Shifflett allegedly possessed “a small box that contained a suspected controlled substance, and a backpack with a laptop computer,” according to the affidavit.
Karacoulakis allegedly possessed “a small black bag that contained several credit and or debit cards not in his name” and a backpack allegedly containing $344 in cash, “a pair of sneakers admittedly larger than the size he wears, a replica handgun he admitted to removing from a vehicle, and three laptop computers,” according to the affidavit.
The items had a combined value of “no less than $2,000,” according to the affidavit.
Each man was charged with one felony count each of theft and receiving stolen property, and one misdemeanor charge each of theft from a motor vehicle, and loitering and prowling by night, according to magisterial dockets.
