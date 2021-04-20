The BlackGap Studio in the Chambersburg Mall will host the first ever indoor/outdoor art festival on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local artists will be demonstrating their craft and selling their work. For a small fee, fair goers can do a “make and take” project or even sign up for a mini-workshop like stained glass, mosaic, acrylic mini painting or Huichol Yarn Painting. Entertainment will be provided by local pianists. This family friendly event will run from 10 am – 5 pm. There is no cost to enter the festival. Current COVID precautions will be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.