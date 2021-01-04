Penn State Extension is partnering with the Adams County Food Policy Council to offer a webinar titled “Food Access and COVID-19” on Jan. 19 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Participants will learn about the reality of rural food access and challenges related to COVID-19.
During the “Food Access & COVID-19: A Food Policy Council's Perspective,” webinar the Adams County Food Policy Council, one of the first food policy councils established in Pennsylvania, will lay out the reality of rural food access in South-Central Pennsylvania, address its specific challenges during COVID-19, the progress that has been made in partnership with local businesses as well as community organizations, and the possibilities that can come from a closer-knit community built around food and farm policy. There will be time set aside at the end for questions and discussion.
