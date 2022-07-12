ACNB Bank recently promoted Arthur L. Rathell III to senior vice president/residential mortgage manager, according to an ACNB release.
In this role, Rathell is responsible for the residential mortgage lending function, including sales and processing, throughout the bank’s southcentral Pennsylvania and central Maryland area. He is based at ACNB Bank’s North Gettysburg Office located at 675 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, according to the release.
Rathell has more than 20 years of experience in the residential mortgage lending industry. Prior to joining ACNB Bank in 2020 as first vice president/residential mortgage manager, he served as an area sales manager for BB&T, now Truist Bank, coaching teams of mortgage loan officers in the Baltimore metro area and then in the Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Bryan/College Station region of Texas.
A graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, Md., Rathell earned a bachelor of arts in business administration from Towson University in Towson, Md. He and his wife, Nancy, live in Glenville, Pa. They have six adult children and six grandchildren.
ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, according to the release
