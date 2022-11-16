The Gettysburg Garden Club is planning its Christmas Greens Sale, but is in need of the community’s help.
The event occurs in the community room at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, 35 N. Stratton St., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The club needs freshly cut greens to make wreaths, arrangements and tabletop trees. The following types of evergreens are needed: Frazier fir, juniper, Leyland cypress, cedars, yews, arborvitae, holly, southern magnolia, white pine, boxwood, and blue spruce.
“Please cut the greens the week of Nov. 28 and deliver them to the fire hall on Monday or Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or call Joan Horak at 717-357-5615 for pickup,” the release reads.
Proceeds from this sale support beautifying the Lincoln Square flower gardens and providing scholarships to Adams County students majoring in horticultural-related subjects. The Gettysburg Garden Club, a nonprofit, is affiliated with the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania and National Garden Clubs Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.