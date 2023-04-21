The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) will host a program on PFAS on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m., at the Adams County Agricultural & Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. It is free and open to the public.

PFAS compounds are hazardous, bio-accumulating, pervasive chemicals all around the world.

