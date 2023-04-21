The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) will host a program on PFAS on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m., at the Adams County Agricultural & Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. It is free and open to the public.
PFAS compounds are hazardous, bio-accumulating, pervasive chemicals all around the world.
“They are found in our bodies, household dust, clothing, cosmetics, and many other products we use daily, as well as in drinking water. PFAS are linked to several adverse health effects,” according to a WAAC release.
In January, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection proposed limits for PFAS in municipal water systems.
The speaker at the meeting will be Tamela Trussell, founder of Move Past Plastic, a grassroots organization in central Pennsylvania, a conglomeration of individuals, businesses, and organizations that supports limitations on the use of single-use plastics. Trussell is a Climate Reality Project leader, a Master Watershed steward, and an Alliance for Aquatic Monitoring (ALLARM) volunteer.
After the program, there will be a brief introduction of the South-Central PA/Harrisburg chapter of the Climate Reality Project.
