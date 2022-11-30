Continuing an annual tradition, a cookie walk is planned Saturday, Dec. 3, at Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, 50 E. King St., Littlestown.
A longtime community favorite, patrons routinely “line up at the church's side door at 8 a.m. in hopes of being one of the first to partake in buying wonderful, beautiful, homemade cookies,” according to a release from the church.
“The cookies are spectacular, and many people do not hesitate to buy multiple pounds and multiple boxes for themselves and to be used as gifts.”
The delicacies will be available for $7 per pound.
Food from the church’s kitchen will also offered for purchase “if you want to take a seat and have a coffee, a snack, or lunch while you recover from all that shopping.”
A Christmas bazaar table will offer seasonal items, and Rada knives will be for sale as well.
The event is to begin at 8 a.m. and run through 1 p.m.
