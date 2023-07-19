The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of July 18.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Cody Zumwalt, 25, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) above .16, homicide by vehicle while intoxicated, disregarding a traffic lane, reckless driving, driving at an unsafe speed, causing serious bodily injury as a result of careless driving, causing an unintentional death as a result of careless driving, three counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while intoxicated, and five counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and controlled substances Jan. 1, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was held for county court.
Dillon Enfield, 23, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC above .16, driving with a BAC above .02 with a suspended license, following too closely, disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, and five counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance March 30, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brian Barnes, 27, of Westminster, Md., was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance April 14, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Julien Leal, 19, of Norristown, was charged with one count each of interfering with the custody of children, hindering apprehension or prosecution, concealment of a child’s whereabouts, and violating a custody order April 21, in Mount Joy Township. The case was held for county court.
Jonathan Velasquez-Ramirez, 18, of Chambersburg, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, distributing a small amount of marijuana, purchasing alcohol as a minor, and driving an unsafe vehicle May 13, in Bonneauville. The case was held for county court.
