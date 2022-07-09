The Adams County Photography Club will meet at The Links at Gettysburg in the community building at the far end of Clubhouse Drive, Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m., according to a club release
The Links at Gettysburg is located at 601 Mason Dixon Drive. Follow signs from Taneytown Road.
Following a brief business meeting, Joe Farrell, of the West Shore Photography Club in Mechanicsburg, will give a presentation on Adobe Lightroom, focusing on the Library and Develop modules.
Many photographers, amateur and professional, use Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Photoshop for “post processing” of photographic images, according to the release.
Farrell is an officer of the West Shore Club. He is a landscape and nature photographer. His work can be viewed at www.farrell-assoc.com.
The Adams County Club is also planning a series of local photo outings for its members. A calendar of events will be distributed at the July 12 meeting.
Six of the photography club members are currently featured in an exhibit at the Adams County Arts Council on South Washington Street, Gettysburg.
Anyone interested in learning more about the club should search Facebook Groups for Adams County Photography Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.