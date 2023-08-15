The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of Aug. 14.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Jamie Misner, 46, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .10 and .16, reckless driving, and exceeding 35 mph in an urban district by 12 mph May 13, in Berwick Township. The case was waived to county court.
Zoe Hull, 24, of Carlisle, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving a vehicle with illegal window tint, and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Feb. 1, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brett Laughman, 20, of East Berlin, was charged with one count each of driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, failure to wear a seatbelt, and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 27, in East Berlin. The case was waived to county court.
Sarah Riley, 27, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC above .16, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving, failure to keep right, disregarding a traffic lane, and failure to obey a traffic light June 26, 2022, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
David Lane, 34, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of failure to render aid and give information at the scene of a crash, driving on a suspended license, failure to stop at a stop sign, and careless driving May 19, in East Berlin. The case was waived to county court.
