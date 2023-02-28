Grace United Church of Christ (GUCC) is hosting its Spring Bags and Bucks Bingo on Friday, April 14, at the Taneytown Firemen’s Activities Building, 49 Memorial Drive, Taneytown, Maryland. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and every seat requires a ticket.
Community participation helps to support the Taneytown Food Bank as well as the raffles which support the Grace UCC and other community projects.
Attendees who bring one canned good for the Taneytown Food Bank will receive a free Senior Jackpot Card, limit one per person. All bags are filled.
There will be food available for purchase.
Games feature include: 31 Bags and 12 $50 cash games plus one $100 cash game, and include Junior and Senior Jackpot games, door prizes and 50/50 Raffles.
There is limited seating; it is suggested people reserve early by calling Michelle at 410-259-7738 or Joan at 410-756-2043.
GUCC is also looking for students to help with the bingo in return for community service hours. If interested in community service hours, call 410-756-2302 by April 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.