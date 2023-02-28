Grace United Church of Christ (GUCC) is hosting its Spring Bags and Bucks Bingo on Friday, April 14, at the Taneytown Firemen’s Activities Building, 49 Memorial Drive, Taneytown, Maryland. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and every seat requires a ticket.

Community participation helps to support the Taneytown Food Bank as well as the raffles which support the Grace UCC and other community projects.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.