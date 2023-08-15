A Shorebird Hunt is set for Saturday, Aug. 19, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
The search is for shorebirds that may migrate through the area at this time of year. After birding at the Gettysburg College pond, participants can carpool or drive themselves to various ponds in the area.
The shorebird search will be led by Evan Vaeth.
Those who wish to participate in the shorebird search should meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Gettysburg College quarry parking lot at the western end of West Broadway.
Contact Vaeth at 443-602-2522 or Deb Siefken at 717-357-1926 for more information.
