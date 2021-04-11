The Gettysburg Garden Club is offering three $1,500 college scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. Application deadline is April 15. Any student with a permanent residence in Adams County may apply if she or he plans to major in the fields of horticulture, floriculture, landscape architecture, conservation, ecology, plant pathology, or related subjects.
Past recipients of these scholarships may reapply and must submit a copy of their college transcript with their application. Copies of the scholarship form and instructions are available at all Adams County High School guidance offices. Forms may also be downloaded from the club’s website at www.gettysburggardenclub.com. Winners will be notified by April 30.
