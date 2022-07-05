Adams County
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Rev. Herb Sprouse from Prince of Peace Episcopal Church. All men are welcome.
Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Venture Crew 230 will conduct a fundraising car wash at the Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, on Sunday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations are much appreciated.
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, July 6, 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Suzanne Landis will speak on “Women Power-Let Their Light Shine.” Bring a bagged lunch; beverages will be provided.
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
A support group for veteran caregivers will meet at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville on July 6, at 1 p.m. For more information, email AdamsCountyCaregiver@gmail.com.
Biglerville
Bingo will be held on July 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
The Cutshall family reunion will be held Sunday, July 10, at Oakside Park, Pavilion 1, noon to dusk.
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 12 p.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road. Experienced and/or novice players are welcome.
Friends of the Adams County Library System’s Annual Summer Book Sale Bonanza is July 28-30, at Redding Auction Service, 1085 Table Rock Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Five free books per child who attends. Special for teachers Friday only, 15 free classroom appropriate books per teacher. Saturday, $5 per bag sale, buy two get one free. Food truck available for breakfast and lunch Thursday and Friday.
The Gettysburg High School Alumni Council will meet Thursday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at the district Administration Building, 900 Biglerville Road. Any graduate of Gettysburg High School is welcome to attend the meeting.
