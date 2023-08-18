A special evening program in the historic barn at the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital is planned for Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m., according to a Gettysburg Foundation release.
Wayne E. Motts will speak on patients treated at the George Spangler Farm during the Battle of Gettysburg.
“Patients in Gray: Wounded Confederate Soldiers Treated at the George Spangler Farm” explores some of the stories related to Southern soldiers who were taken to and cared for at the 11th Corps Union Army Hospital that was located on George and Elizabeth Spangler’s property, according to the release.
"At least 100 men from Lee’s army found their way to the George Spangler Farm and some of these men died here," the release reads.
Gettysburg Foundation's president and chief executive officer, author and historian Wayne E. Motts has been a Licensed Battlefield Guide at Gettysburg National Military Park for 35 years. Motts is the author of the only published biography of Confederate Gen. Lewis A. Armistead who died at the George Spangler Farm, according to the release.
“Wayne’s presentation is a unique opportunity to gain insights into the stories of some Confederate soldiers wounded during the 1863 battle,” said Paul Semanek, Spangler Farm site coordinator. “We are pleased to offer guests the chance to hear the stories of these men and their experiences as they were treated right here at the Spangler’s family farm.”
The special program lasts about 90 minutes and is limited to 40 attendees. Tickets are available for purchase in advance online at GettysburgFoundation.org or by calling Guest Relations at 877-874-2478.
Ticket holders for this program may drive directly to the property located at 488 Blacksmith Shop Road, Gettysburg, and park on-site. The gate will open at 5:30 p.m. for ticket holders to explore original buildings from the battle and the grounds of the 80-acre historic site. The program will begin promptly at 6 p.m.
