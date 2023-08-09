The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of Aug. 8.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Joseph Thomas II, 32, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving, and two counts of turning without signaling July 6, in Berwick Township. The case was held for county court.
Brett Small, 37, of East Berlin, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving Jan. 29, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jordan Snyder, 28, of New Oxford, was found guilty of disorderly conduct by causing an unreasonable disturbance June 21, in Berwick Township, and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $218.85.
Joey Crum, 34, of Hershey, was found guilty of criminal mischief by tampering with property June 28, in Berwick Township, and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $340.26.
Brandy Markel, 41, of New Oxford, was found guilty of failing to keep their dog confined to the premises of their yard Jan. 13, in New Oxford, and paid a fine, and restitution totaling $206.92.
Samantha Kistler, 28, of Aspers, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content above .16 May 29, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
