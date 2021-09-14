Shown is the current cooler being used by The Gleaning Project at SCCAP. Grant funding provided by local Lions Clubs, Lions of PA Foundation and Lions Clubs International Foundation will allow for the purchase and assembly of a new, larger cooler, which will more than double the existing cold storage capacity.
The Adams/Hanover Area Lions Clubs announced they have secured grant funding totaling $70,000 to expand a cold storage capacity for The Gleaning Project of South Central Pennsylvania, a component of South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), according to a release issued by Arendtsville Lion Dennis Cope, the project chairperson.
The clubs learned in late August their grant applications to Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) and Lions of PA Foundation (LOPF) were approved, according to Cope. The grant from LCIF totals $60,000 and the grant from LOPF totals $10,000.
