On Saturday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m., participants and teams are invited to New Oxford Fire Company, 21 N. Bolton St., New Oxford, to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. Walkers will follow a one-mile walking route that can be repeated for a longer walk.
