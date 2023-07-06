With various sources estimating mothers and families spend an average of $75 a month ($900 a year) on diapers, it’s no exaggeration to say keeping baby’s bottom dry and clean can challenge some budgets, according to a release from Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church.
In the spirit of Christian service, the church is conducting a drive to collect packages of diapers and give them to those who need help with this sometimes daunting expense.
To prepare for a give-away, the church is soliciting donations of diapers or cash to purchase diapers. Area social service entities have been informed and invited to take part, but individual donations are especially sought. Diapers may be dropped off at the church between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Monetary donations may also be dropped off, or mailed.
All sizes of diapers are welcome, but the anticipated greatest need will be for sizes 4, 5, and 6. Donations will be accepted until the day of the giveaway.
Paper grocery bags also are being sought to pack diapers for the giveaway.
The goal is to collect 1,000 to 2,500 diapers for the giveaway. Recipients will be eligible for 50 diapers per family or 100 per car (for car-poolers). Arrangements are being considered for a recipient to receive 25 each of two different sizes, where multiple children are involved.
The giveaway will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a drive-through at the church, 1863 Knoxlyn Road, just off state Route 116 between Gettysburg and Carroll Valley/Fairfield.
For more information, call the church at 717-642-5332 or email office@lmcpc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.