Gettysburg Area Democracy for America is to host two speakers who will address a recent court ruling that Pennsylvania’s public school funding system is unconstitutional due to unequal resources in less affluent areas.
The public event is planned at 7 pm. Thursday in Valentine Hall at the United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg.
One speaker is Susan Spicka, the executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania. She taught English in a high school with many economically disadvantaged students in Columbus, Ohio.
The other is Dr. Edward Albert, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools. He has been a classroom teacher, building principal, curriculum specialist, assistant superintendent, and superintendent.
A question-and-answer session is planned.
