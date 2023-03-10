The Hanover Symphony Orchestra will present its spring concert, “A Trip to Vienna,” on Sunday, March 26, at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, starting at 3 p.m.
The orchestra will perform several pieces composed in or near the musically-rich town of Vienna, Austria, including von Suppe’s ‘Morning, Noon, and Night in Vienna’ Overture, Schubert’s ‘Unfinished’ Symphony, and ‘On the Beautiful Blue Danube’ Waltzes by Johann Strauss Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.