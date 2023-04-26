The Gettysburg Joint Veterans Memorial Day Commission recently held its second organizational meeting.
The commission is seeking help with this year’s Memorial Day parade.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 4:33 am
The Gettysburg Joint Veterans Memorial Day Commission recently held its second organizational meeting.
The commission is seeking help with this year’s Memorial Day parade.
Organizers are asking for volunteers to assist in site setup. People, businesses and organizations who would like to donate to this year’s event may do so. Donations may be mailed to: Memorial Day Commission, PO Box 3722, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Direct comments and questions to GettysburgMemorialDayGJVMDC@gmail.com.
Members of many local veterans’ organizations and auxiliaries attended the recent meeting. Stan Clark, director of Veterans Affairs for Adams County, and Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing also attended, according to a release from the commission.
Major topics included the selection of Col. Hal Kushner to serve as keynote speaker for the ceremony at the National Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 29. Kushner, a flight surgeon and helicopter pilot in South Vietnam, was captured and held as a prisoner of war for many years.
The fundraising program for this year’s events was outlined. The incoming commanding officer and crew members of the USS Gettysburg were invited to participate.
Events will include a luncheon at the Gettysburg VFW, starting at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited; the cost is $15 per person.
Kushner and the USS Gettysburg captain will provide welcoming comments and introductions. Following lunch, the parade line up will begin at 1 p.m., with the parade stepping off at 2 p.m. from the middle school parking lot, according to the release.
Hundreds of re-enactment and veterans’ units will be invited to march and the Frank Buck family from the World War II American Experience Museum will participate with a wide selection of vehicles.
The next commission meeting will be held on May 17, at the VFW Post 15, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Local veterans’ organizations and community stakeholders are invited to attend.
