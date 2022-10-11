Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County Fall Walking Party is Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Cross Keys Park, 785 Berlin Road, New Oxford. Walk on the trail around the developing Cross Keys Community park, with soccer and ball fields, dog park and play ground. Walk is 0.9 miles or more if you walk it more times, good trail surface, relatively flat, not much shade. Walk time is 1-3 p.m. If walking on your own, send an email or Facebook post letting the group know. Walks are free and open to everyone; held rain or shine. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Fishing Spinners For Trout, a seminar by Frank Nale sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7-8 p.m. at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. For more information, contact Dave Swope at swopeda@hotmail.com.
HGAC’s final Architectural Warehouse Day for the year is Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road (state Route 116), Gettysburg. Ever-changing inventory of antiques and collectables for restoration activities, also end-of-year sale prices. After Oct. 15, the warehouse will accept donations by appointment. Shoppers seeking a particular item can schedule an appointment. Email request to histgettyac@aol.com or call 717- 334-5185 and leave a voicemail with name and number. An HGAC member will return the call.
Barlow Volunteer Fire Company, 2005 Taneytown Road, will hold a drive-thru Pit Beef or Pulled Pork Platter fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 12 noon until sold out. Platters, which are $10, include a large sandwich, bag of chips, soda or water. Purchase of a sandwich only for $8.
The Biglerville Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Hunterstown Diner. New members welcome.
Fall and winter clothing giveaway, Oct. 22, for families in the Fairfield community at Liberty Worship Center, 29 Carrolls Tract Road. Drop off of clean gently worn fall/winter clothing donations, 8-11 a.m.; free shopping, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clothing needed for all sizes from infants to adults including maternity. Sort clothing by size and gender, and label. No shoes.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
The Sunderman Conservatory of Music will present A Night on Broadway at the Majestic Theater Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m. This performance features Sunderman Conservatory vocalists along with Scott Crowne on piano presenting songs from famous Broadway shows. Tickets, which are $5.00 for adults and free for children 18 and under and those with a Gettysburg College ID, are available at www.gettysburgmajestic.org, 717-337-8200, or at the door.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Perkin’s, York Road, at 6 p.m.
St. James Lutheran Church will host a benefit concert, An Evening of Spiritual and Sacred Songs to Warm the Heart, Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. Jesse Holt, lyric tenor, will be the featured vocalist with David Chapman as accompanist. Suzanne Hubbard, classically-trained pianist, will play a selection of music. Donations will be accepted to benefit Adams County Literacy Council and SCCAP.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 12 noon at Friendly’s, Steinwehr Avenue.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo Sunday, Oct. 23. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive and guaranteed jackpots, 20 regular games, and small games of chance. Limited food menu. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for more information.
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert, $10, take out only, will be Sunday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, behind Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Carlisle St., with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Thrift Shop will be open during dinner with everything half price.
The Franklin County Historical Society will meet Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. at Grove Family Library, Chambersburg. Pastor Andy Hart will present “The Puritan and Calvinist Influences on John Brown.” The event is free and open to the public.
Codorus Trail of Treats is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, 6:30-9 p.m. at Codorus State Park, pool entrance, $15 per car. Tickets required, www.friendsofcodorus.org. Print tickets for faster admission. No exchanges or refunds. Limited supply. The event features family friendly trick or treating with over 100 display sites; food vendors, disc jockey and CSP Nature Tent, sponsored by Friends of Codorus State Park; contact, codorustreats@gmail.com.
