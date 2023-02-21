As the 2023 crop production season begins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.
“Each year, the agriculture industry anticipates USDA’s Prospective Plantings report, which provides the first survey-based estimates of U.S. farmers’ planting intentions for the year,” said King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office. “The March Agricultural Survey provides the factual data that underpins these projections, making it one of the most important surveys we conduct each year.”
NASS mailed the survey to more than 6,000 producers across the northeastern U.S. on Feb. 17, asking producers to provide information about the types of crops they intend to plant in 2023, how many acres they intend to plant, and the amounts of grain and oilseed they store on their farms.
Those who do not respond by Feb. 26 may be contacted for an interview.
In accordance with federal law, NASS keeps responses confidential and publishes data in aggregate form only, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.
Survey results will be published in the Prospective Plantings and quarterly Grain Stocks reports on March 31.
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at 800-498-1518 or visit nass.usda.gov.
