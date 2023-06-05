band

The All-Star Brass and Percussion of Columbus, Ohio, will perform at a variety of venues locally. (Submitted Photo)

The Gettysburg Brass Band Festival is welcoming the All-Star Brass and Percussion of Columbus, Ohio, to a series of performances.

Dr. Eric Aho, director of bands and orchestra at Independence High School, founded the group in 1986. Students involved in the band must receive a nomination and successfully complete an audition process, according to a release issued by the local brass band festival.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.