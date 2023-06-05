The Gettysburg Brass Band Festival is welcoming the All-Star Brass and Percussion of Columbus, Ohio, to a series of performances.
Dr. Eric Aho, director of bands and orchestra at Independence High School, founded the group in 1986. Students involved in the band must receive a nomination and successfully complete an audition process, according to a release issued by the local brass band festival.
Young musicians from over 40 schools and eight central Ohio counties currently participate in the organization. While some All-Star students pursue musical careers, most continue with music as an avocation. In 2009, 2014 and 2019, the ensemble participated in the New York Band & Orchestra Festival with performances in Central Park and Carnegie Hall. The All-Star Brass and Percussion is the first and most awarded youth honors brass band organization in North America, according to the release.
The group will perform at the Heritage Center on Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m.; Hollabaugh Bros. Family Farm on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m.; the Gettysburg Brass Band Festival on Sunday, June 11 at 12 noon; and the Gettysburg Visitors Center on Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m.
Everyone is invited to the brass music festival on Saturday, June 10, 12-7 p.m., and Sunday, June 11, 12-5 p.m., at the United Lutheran Seminary Pavilion. All performances are free and open to the public. A complete schedule is available at www.gettysburgbrassbandfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.