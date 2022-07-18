Adams County
Gettysburg Young Marines will host a car wash Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Gettysburg Advanced Auto Parts, 861 York Road, for donations.
————
A vintage tractor display, the Tom Walter collection, is open daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to the public to view for free through July 24, at 130 Benders Church Road, Biglerville. All ages are welcome to visit, sit on real farm tractors and take pictures.
————
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
————
Friends of the Adams County Library System’s Annual Summer Book Sale Bonanza is July 28-30, at Redding Auction Service, 1085 Table Rock Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Five free books per child who attends. Special for teachers Friday only, 15 free classroom appropriate books per teacher. Saturday, $5 per bag sale, buy two get one free. Food truck available for breakfast and lunch Thursday and Friday.
Bendersville
Girlfriends (formerly Red Hat group) will NOT meet on Tuesday, July 19. Next meeting will be on Aug. 16.
Biglerville
A support group for caregivers of disabled veterans will meet at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library on July 20, at 1 p.m. For more information, email AdamsCountyCaregiver@gmail.com.
East Berlin
East Berlin Area Community Center is hosting a Christmas in July Sale and a Lunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The sale is set for Thursday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, July 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, with all items individually priced. There are two times for Lunch with Santa, both on Friday, July 22, one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. at $7 per person. Reservations, which can be made at www.ebacc.org are necessary.
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 12 p.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road. Experienced and/or novice players are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet at the Hunterstown Diner for lunch at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 20. All class members, spouses and guests are encouraged to attend.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet on Thursday, July 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will hold a social at Hoss’s, York Road, on Wednesday, July 20, at 11:30 a.m. Spouses and/or guests are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, July 19 at 12 noon at Ventura’s in Fairfield.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Li’s Restaurant to park and walk in the area on Tuesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1966 is having its reunion weekend Aug. 26-28. Anyone who has not responded, call Jeanne Shriner at 717-334-4600.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Crab Feed Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 6-9 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Along with steamed crabs, there will be fried chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, a meat and cheese appetizer, with assorted beverages included with ticket purchase, which is $60 and available until Sept. 8. No take outs. Small games of chance will be available during the feed at an additional cost. For ticket purchase and more information, call 717-778-5377 or 717-334-5151.
Hanover
The Hanover Area Arts Guild is hosting the annual $99 and Under Show at the art guild’s gallery, 32 Carlisle St. The show continues through August. Artwork in all mediums. Gallery hours: Tuesdays through Fridays, 12-5 p.m.; and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit hanoverareaarts.com or call 717-632-2521.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, July 24. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Regular games and games of chance. Limited food available. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for more information.
Littlestown
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 63rd class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover. Gather at 11 a.m. All classmates and former classmates are invited to attend. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for information.
