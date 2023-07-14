Whether you are an avid horseperson or just an interested spectator, there is something for horse enthusiasts of all ages at the Equine Experience at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, according to a Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences release.

During the three-day event, Aug. 8-10, visitors can attend demonstrations, interact with Penn State equine science faculty and staff, and learn about horse health and care.

