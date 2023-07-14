Whether you are an avid horseperson or just an interested spectator, there is something for horse enthusiasts of all ages at the Equine Experience at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, according to a Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences release.
During the three-day event, Aug. 8-10, visitors can attend demonstrations, interact with Penn State equine science faculty and staff, and learn about horse health and care.
Located at the top of Main Street at the Ag Progress Days site, the Equine Arena and Equine Exhibits Building showcase the versatility of the horses and horse breeds, as well as University displays and handouts about forage, pasture management and stable facilities.
“Last year, we had great crowds for our equine demonstrations,” said Danielle Smarsh, equine extension specialist and assistant professor of equine science in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “We are bringing back many of our favorite exhibitors, so I hope people will return to Ag Progress Days to see all the wonderful horses and learn something new.”
Equine science faculty, staff and members of the Pennsylvania Equine Council will be available in the Equine Exhibits Building throughout the three-day show to answer questions and provide information on equine-related topics.
This year’s arena demonstrations cover topics for every interest and horsemanship level. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police Mounted Patrol returns for two demonstrations to highlight the work of the police horses.
Spring Mount Percherons, owned and shown by David and Linda Hershey, of Warriors Mark, will be on site with a six-horse hitch demonstration all three days.
New this year, visitors can learn more about gaited horses during Ag Progress Days with Gail Eichelberger, current president of the Pennsylvania Equine Council, and her husband, Richard Eichelberger.
Attendees can learn more about horse logging and restorative forestry by attending one of the Bear Hill Horse Logging demonstrations. Bear Hill specializes in low-impact timber management, selective harvests and wetlands logging.
Visitors can learn the basics of handling and training young horses during Tuesday and Thursday demonstrations with the Penn State Quarter Horses. Also, on those two days, Penn State Extension’s 4-H Team Horse Power will host demonstrations on basic safety and horsemanship. Team Horse Power is a group of 4-H teens interested in the equine industry who have passed Level I and Level II of the Pennsylvania 4-H Horsemanship Skills Program. Team Horse Power representatives teach horsemanship and safety skills at clinics, camps and workshops throughout Pennsylvania while promoting the 4-H program.
The Keystone Dressage and Combined Drill Team will return Wednesday to put its horses through their paces. Rick Shaffer of R&S Paso Fino Stables, of Somerset, also will return for two breed clinics and riding demonstrations.
On Wednesday, the Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Youth Ambassadors will show off their miniature horses in two demos. The Wednesday evening extravaganza will include another demo from Spring Mount Percherons and a Salute to America, followed by a mini jumping derby.
To wrap up Ag Progress Days, 4-H teams will challenge their peers in an equine knowledge competition at the annual Penn State Equine Science Horse Quiz Bowl Thursday.
Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 9; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10. Admission and parking are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.