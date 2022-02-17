The Gettysburg Garden Club will meet in the Gettysburg Firehall Community Room at 35 N. Stratton S. on Feb.24 at 1 p.m. to hear Adam Blevins, a certified arborist speak. Guests and those who are interested in joining the club are welcome.
Blevins will discuss how best to plant trees for maximum health and longevity and what to look for in established trees to keep them healthy.
The club will practice social distancing and requests attendees wear a mask.
The Gettysburg Garden Club, founded in 1960, promotes interest in all facets of gardening. The Gettysburg Garden Club is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania and National Garden Clubs Inc.
