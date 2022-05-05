Parkinson’s Third Thursday, a Parkinson’s education and support group at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, meets the third Thursday of each month. All are welcome.
The agenda includes: 1-2 p.m., educational seminar; 2-2:15 p.m., break; and 2:15-3:15 p.m., peer support.
The May 19 seminar will feature Dr. Alan Rosen, WellSpan gastroenterologist, who will join the group virtually to discuss common and challenging problems of the gut and to answer related questions. Issues are particularly common in people with Parkinson’s Disease
There is no cost to participate in the group, and registration is not required. Its mission is to empower people with Parkinson’s, care partners, family, and friends by offering education on specific topics, followed by peer support.
Questions may be directed to villager Helen Stratton at 864-915-0710 or email parkinsonetwork@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons. For the safety of the village community, wear a mask if you are not vaccinated.
The group meets in the Encore Room, which is located inside the Harmony Ridge Community Center and best accessed via the Village Drive entrances from U.S. 30 or PA 94. Harmony Drive, which leads to the community center parking lot, intersects with Village Drive from the west. Directional signage and ample free parking are available.
