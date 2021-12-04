Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. named Healthy Eastern Adams Rails and Trails its Trailblazer of the Year. Shown standing on the proposed trail alignment, from left, are members of the HEART Board: Emma Diehl; Shelly Livingston; John Schlaline, secretary; Walt Geiger, president; and Jan Hoffman, vice president.
Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) has named Healthy Eastern Adams Rails & Trails (HEART) as its Trailblazer of the Year in recognition of the organization’s work to advance the development of the East Berlin Railroad Trail.
The pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly trail is slated to run from East Berlin to Berlin Junction, a stop on the historic Western Maryland Railroad located just southeast of New Oxford, according to a HABPI release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.